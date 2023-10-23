HamberMenu
At least two dead, three hurt in fire in residential building flat in Mumbai

The fire erupted in a first-floor flat of Pavan Dham Veena Santur building in Mahaveer Nagar locality

October 23, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Smoke billows out after a fire broke out at the Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building in Mahaveer Nagar in the Kandivali West area of Mumbai, on October 23, 2023.

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out at the Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building in Mahaveer Nagar in the Kandivali West area of Mumbai, on October 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons, including an eight-year-old boy, died while three others were injured after a blaze broke out in a flat located on the first floor of an eight-storey residential building in suburban Borivali here on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.

The fire erupted in a first-floor flat of Veena Santur Cooperative Housing Society at around 12:30 pm and spread to the electric wiring and installations on that floor, according to officials.

Earlier, the officials had given the name of the affected building as Pavan Dham Veena Santur and its location in Kandivali (west).

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

“Fire-fighting operation is going on with the help of two small hose lines and one first aid line of four motor pumps,” the official said.

A total of five persons were rushed to nearby Shatabdi Hospital after they suffered injuries.

“The doctors declared Glory Walphati (43) and Josu Gems Robert (8) brought dead,” the officials said.

The injured persons include two women- Lakshmi Bura (40) and Rajeshwari Bhartare (24). Another person who suffered injuries is identified as Ranjan Subodh Shah (76).

“They are undergoing treatment. Among them, Bhartare suffered 100 per cent burn injuries, while other persons up to 50 per cent burns,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials added.

Earlier this month, seven people had lost their lives and more than 40 were injured after a fire tore through a ground-plus-seven-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area while 30 residents were rescued.

