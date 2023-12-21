ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Viraraghavan, veteran rosarian of Kodaikanal, passes away

December 21, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Madurai 

‘Viru’ Viraraghavan as he was known, considered one of the India’s most creative and productive rose breeders had co-authored a book titled Roses in the Fire of Spring, along with his wife Girija Viraraghavan about rose hybrids created by them for over three decades

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Viraraghavan | Photo Credit: File photo

M.S. Viraraghavan, 86, the rosarian of Kodaikanal, passed away on Wednesday. A former bureaucrat, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of TVS Srichakra.

‘Viru’ Viraraghavan as he was known, considered one of the India’s most creative and productive rose breeders had co-authored a book titled Roses in the Fire of Spring, along with his wife Girija Viraraghavan about rose hybrids created by them for over three decades.

Viraraghavan comes in the long tradition of the administrator-scholar-scientist in the Indian civil services. Viraraghavan’s family background in agriculture and horticulture and his education in chemistry gave him an edge in figuring out the intricacies and nuances of rose hybridising. Viraraghavan’s lifelong interest in roses, encouraged by his father, an ICS officer, a pioneer in organic farming, began in his early teens. He took an early retirement from the Indian Administrative Service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US