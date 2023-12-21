M.S. Viraraghavan, veteran rosarian of Kodaikanal, passes away

December 21, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Madurai

M.S. Viraraghavan, 86, the rosarian of Kodaikanal, passed away on Wednesday. A former bureaucrat, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of TVS Srichakra.

‘Viru’ Viraraghavan as he was known, considered one of the India’s most creative and productive rose breeders had co-authored a book titled Roses in the Fire of Spring, along with his wife Girija Viraraghavan about rose hybrids created by them for over three decades.

Viraraghavan comes in the long tradition of the administrator-scholar-scientist in the Indian civil services. Viraraghavan’s family background in agriculture and horticulture and his education in chemistry gave him an edge in figuring out the intricacies and nuances of rose hybridising. Viraraghavan’s lifelong interest in roses, encouraged by his father, an ICS officer, a pioneer in organic farming, began in his early teens. He took an early retirement from the Indian Administrative Service.