MR Linac facility launched at Yashoda Hospital

June 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Yashoda Hospital in Hi-Tech City on Tuesday introduced the Elekta Unity MR Linac, an innovative technology that combines MRI with radiation therapy, marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment in the city.

Unlike conventional Linac systems, which entail separate imaging and radiation delivery processes, this advanced technology integrates the two processes. Traditionally, patients are imaged using CT or MRI scans, and treatment plans are subsequently developed based on those images. However, the utilisation of MRI in radiation therapy has been limited despite its benefits.

“The MR Linac system will provide enhanced imaging capabilities, offering valuable insights into the tumour, treatment response, anatomical changes, and functional characteristics throughout the treatment course. The integration of MRI with radiation therapy signifies a significant advancement in cancer care, empowering medical professionals to adapt and modify treatments based on dynamic patient conditions,” said Dr C. S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

