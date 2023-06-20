ADVERTISEMENT

MR Linac facility launched at Yashoda Hospital

June 20, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Yashoda Hospital in Hi-Tech City on Tuesday introduced the Elekta Unity MR Linac, an innovative technology that combines MRI with radiation therapy, marking a significant advancement in cancer treatment in the city.

Unlike conventional Linac systems, which entail separate imaging and radiation delivery processes, this advanced technology integrates the two processes. Traditionally, patients are imaged using CT or MRI scans, and treatment plans are subsequently developed based on those images. However, the utilisation of MRI in radiation therapy has been limited despite its benefits.

“The MR Linac system will provide enhanced imaging capabilities, offering valuable insights into the tumour, treatment response, anatomical changes, and functional characteristics throughout the treatment course. The integration of MRI with radiation therapy signifies a significant advancement in cancer care, empowering medical professionals to adapt and modify treatments based on dynamic patient conditions,” said Dr C. S. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US