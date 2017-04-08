Mr. Atletico vs Mr. Real-in-waiting

In top clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, a coach’s primary task is to win the locker room. Rafa Benitez and Gregorio Manzano – the predecessors of Zinedine Zidane at Real and Diego Simeone at Atletico respectively – had lost theirs.

Zidane’s appointment in 2016 was a significant risk, while Simeone’s (2011) was a popular choice.

The Frenchman, whose only managerial experience was 18 months with the kids in Madrid B, chalked out plans to deal with the growing unrest among his players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had publicised disagreements with Real managers in the past, Isco, who was starved of playing time, and Sergio Ramos, who was against Benitez’s disciplinarian approach, were reportedly behind the Spaniard’s removal.

Zidane’s first job was to convince Gareth Bale to return to the wings. The Welshman, who had expressed displeasure at the sacking of Benitez, was enjoying his central role with nine goals and seven assists in 13 La Liga appearances.

“I understand that he (Bale) can been annoyed because he (Benitez) was an important coach for him but he is going to have the same affection [from me] as with Rafa,” Zidane said after his induction.

With his cult status at Madrid helping ease the tension, the Frenchman has rotated the squad very well till now, and everyone seems to be happy, including Ronaldo.

“We’ve always been behind Zidane because he is a humble person who likes to listen, and that always makes things easier,” Ronaldo said.

Atletico was staring down the barrel when Simeone took over. The club was eliminated from the Copa del Rey by third-tier Albacete and languishing 10th in the La Liga standings, 21 points off the top of the table.

Asked to inject confidence and belief among the players, the Argentine has successfully managed to build the team in his image. He has given the club the kind of consistent success they used to only dream of.

When Atletico won the title in 2013, the club did it with the same players as before, except they were not the same at all. In Simeone’s words, “effort is non-negotiable”. “It’s hard for me to interact with players who don’t give themselves completely,” he said. “The weak don’t interest me.”

It might not be the language Zidane uses, but he, too, appears to have his locker-room won. Saturday’s derby at the Bernabeu will test this unity.

Tactics

Zidane has now used every player in the squad this season in many different formations, including 4-3-3, 4-2-4, 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2. Isco will be crucial to his plans against Atletico as he is a great mover into half-spaces, the region between the centre and the flanks, which structured defences find very hard to mark.

Atletico primarily employs two formations, a 4-4-2 and a 4-1-4-1, depending on the situation. Simeone packs his midfield with combative ball-screeners willing to run the extra yard to protect the defence. The team also employs a pressing trap that is designed to isolate opposition midfield pivots by cutting off their passing options.