GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPs raise concerns over rail safety, services during Budget discussion

Members highlight the spate of rail accidents this year, low allocation for safety aspects and passenger apathy

Published - August 01, 2024 03:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

During the discussion on the Union Railway Budget on Wednesday, Members of Parliament (MPs) in Lok Sabha raised concerns over the rising number of rail accidents and plight of rail services across the country.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, pointed out that there had been a spate of railway accidents in 2024 on January 20, February 17, March 5, June 17 and July 18.

“This year has become more about accidents, so who will be responsible for that? Some kind of mechanism needs to be built,” Mr. Tagore said.

On July 30, there was another derailment incident in Jharkhand, which left two persons dead, and five others injured. 

N.K. Premachandran, MP from Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kollam, said that while 40% of the Railway Budget has been allocated to safety aspects, which goes up to ₹1.08 lakh crore, it is still low. Mr. Premachandran said that if the Ministry of Railways was able to manufacture and install Kavach devices in all trains then many lives could be saved.

“An ordinary person’s travel is in unreserved compartment, they struggle to enter the coaches. I request the Railway Minister to increase the number of coaches as their pathetic conditions must be improved,” said Mr. Premachandran.

Kalyan Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress MP from North Bengal, said that lavatories in general compartments and number of passenger trains on a whole should increase.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Meena, during a debate on the Demands for Grants for the Railways Ministry in the Lok Sabha expressed his frustration with the lack of attention to railway safety and passenger welfare.

“No one is paying attention to rail accidents. This is a political Budget with no new trains or relief for my constituency. Two trains were shut down but have not been restarted yet. I demand that these trains be operational,” Mr. Meena stated.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ballia, Sanatan Pandey, brought the House’s attention to the plight of workers from Purvanchal.

“While there is talk of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, the trains in Ghazipur and Ballia are still running at 30 km/h. With so many accidents, people will stop travelling by train if this continues,” Mr. Pandey warned.

(With agency inputs)

Related Topics

railway / indian railways / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.