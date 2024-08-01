MPs raise concerns over rail safety, services during Budget discussion

During the discussion on the Union Railway Budget on Wednesday, Members of Parliament (MPs) in Lok Sabha raised concerns over the rising number of rail accidents and plight of rail services across the country.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, pointed out that there had been a spate of railway accidents in 2024 on January 20, February 17, March 5, June 17 and July 18.

“This year has become more about accidents, so who will be responsible for that? Some kind of mechanism needs to be built,” Mr. Tagore said.

On July 30, there was another derailment incident in Jharkhand, which left two persons dead, and five others injured.

N.K. Premachandran, MP from Revolutionary Socialist Party in Kollam, said that while 40% of the Railway Budget has been allocated to safety aspects, which goes up to ₹1.08 lakh crore, it is still low. Mr. Premachandran said that if the Ministry of Railways was able to manufacture and install Kavach devices in all trains then many lives could be saved.

“An ordinary person’s travel is in unreserved compartment, they struggle to enter the coaches. I request the Railway Minister to increase the number of coaches as their pathetic conditions must be improved,” said Mr. Premachandran.

Kalyan Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress MP from North Bengal, said that lavatories in general compartments and number of passenger trains on a whole should increase.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Meena, during a debate on the Demands for Grants for the Railways Ministry in the Lok Sabha expressed his frustration with the lack of attention to railway safety and passenger welfare.

“No one is paying attention to rail accidents. This is a political Budget with no new trains or relief for my constituency. Two trains were shut down but have not been restarted yet. I demand that these trains be operational,” Mr. Meena stated.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ballia, Sanatan Pandey, brought the House’s attention to the plight of workers from Purvanchal.

“While there is talk of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, the trains in Ghazipur and Ballia are still running at 30 km/h. With so many accidents, people will stop travelling by train if this continues,” Mr. Pandey warned.

(With agency inputs)