August 04, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Thousands of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The DBCs, tasked with surveying mosquito breeding spots, have been on strike for the past four days demanding regularisation of their services. The MCD’s mosquito control workers have been protesting even as the city has seen a spike in dengue cases, with over 240 cases in the past seven months.