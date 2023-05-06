HamberMenu
More than 350 people attend two-day ISCCP conference

May 06, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Obstetricians and gynecologists Dr. P Balamba (second right), Dr L. Fahmida Banu (left) and others at XV national conference of Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Obstetricians and gynecologists Dr. P Balamba (second right), Dr L. Fahmida Banu (left) and others at XV national conference of Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

The two-day 15th National Conference of the Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology began on Saturday at the National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in Hyderabad. About 350 delegates from across the country participated in the conference.

The conference was held in collaboration with FehmiCare Hospitals and focussed on prevention, early detection and treatment of cervical cancer, which is the leading cause of death among women in India. The theme of the conference is ‘Advocacy to action for cervical cancer elimination’.

Director of FehmiCare Hospital Dr Fahmida Banu said that the conference was organised to spread awareness about cervical cancer. India contributes to 25% of the world’s disease burden. The message is that the disease can be prevented by administering HPV vaccination to adolescent girls.

In addition to lectures, panel discussions and debates, there were workshops conducted with hands-on training for doctors. Artificial Intelligence incorporated colposcopies were also displayed for the delegates.

