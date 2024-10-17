More questions than answers as govt. puts onus of Baba Siddique case on the police

Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique was gunned down in the crowded Bandra area of Mumbai by three assailants and the police have nabbed four suspects, questions over the silence surrounding the case have confounded many. At a press conference of the ruling Mahayuti on Wednesday where the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra addressed an open forum for the first time after the murder, the only statement they gave was that the probe was going on and that the police will share information. “They should have spoken about this on the stage today. Has the police not given you any briefing? Someone should have taken the responsibility. The Centre should have given a statement by now about the person who has been lodged in the Gujarat prison,” Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad told The Hindu. While at least three suspects are still absconding, a senior Mumbai Police officer told The Hindu that they are investigating if there is any involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, if there was any personal rivalry that might have led to the murder, or if there are any associations or linkages that might have led to this. So far, Harishkumar Balakram, Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap and Pravin Lonkar have been arrested in the case. Gurmail and Dharmaraj are the alleged shooters in the case. Pravin Lonkar, a Pune resident, is alleged to have facilitated the logistics. Balakram is accused of helping in the conspiracy. The police are on the lookout for Shubham Lonkar, Shiv Kumar Gautam and Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. In fact, they had inputs that Akhtar was to arrive at Ujjain. In an inter-State police co-operation, teams and top officials of Maharashtra Police and Ujjain Police had also reached the location, but the suspect did not turn up there. The police now believe that they were actively misled.

Motive a mystery

The likely motive behind the sensational murder is still a mystery. Siddique used to flaunt his links with Hindi film industry stars, had interests in the real estate business of Bandra, and was actively opposing a slum redevelopment project in his son Zeeshan’s Assembly constituency. “We might never know the real truth in the matter,” a senior politician told The Hindu on condition of anonymity, a sentiment echoed by many others across party lines. “The modus operandi is the same that was used by the gangs in the 1990s in Mumbai: similar use of firearms, choice of crowded public places, festival day to shoot the target, choosing a target who has police security,” said retired police officer Avinash Dharmadhikari, who was instrumental in bringing law and order back in then gang war-hit Mumbai.