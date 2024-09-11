ADVERTISEMENT

Modi reaffirms govt. plan to invest in enabling chip facilities

Published - September 11, 2024 09:56 pm IST - NOIDA

Mr. Modi doubled down on the government’s electronics manufacturing strategy, pushing for greater resilience in the sector

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to pump in tens of thousands of crores into establishing a domestic base for manufacturing integrated circuits and eventually other associated components in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

India was not following a “let the chips fall where they may” attitude, but was instead focussed on “increasing the number of chips produced in India,” Mr. Modi asserted while inaugurating the Semicon India summit, a gathering of electronics manufacturing industry players. Citing India’s record increase in mobile phone assembly as an encouraging statistic for such an endeavour, the PM also cited resilience as a factor, saying: “We want to create a world that continues to operate without stopping, even in times of crisis.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi had met with executives in the semiconductor industry from firms including SEMI, Micron, NXP, IMEC, Renesas, TEPL, Tower, Synopsys, Cadence, Rapidus, Jacobs, JSR, Infineon, Advantest, Teradyne, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, CG Power and Kaynes Technology. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Modi assured the executives that the government would “follow a predictable and stable policy regime”. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering on Wednesday, said that more than half the phones assembled in India were put together in Uttar Pradesh, and pitched the State as an important destination for electronics manufacturing. Samsung operates an assembly unit in Noida, among the largest such facilities globally. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government’s priorities on electronics manufacturing include among other things “critical materials, chemicals, gases, wafer fabs, [and] assembly and testing,” Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said in a statement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US