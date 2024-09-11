Modi reaffirms govt. plan to invest in enabling chip facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to pump in tens of thousands of crores into establishing a domestic base for manufacturing integrated circuits and eventually other associated components in India.

India was not following a “let the chips fall where they may” attitude, but was instead focussed on “increasing the number of chips produced in India,” Mr. Modi asserted while inaugurating the Semicon India summit, a gathering of electronics manufacturing industry players. Citing India’s record increase in mobile phone assembly as an encouraging statistic for such an endeavour, the PM also cited resilience as a factor, saying: “We want to create a world that continues to operate without stopping, even in times of crisis.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi had met with executives in the semiconductor industry from firms including SEMI, Micron, NXP, IMEC, Renesas, TEPL, Tower, Synopsys, Cadence, Rapidus, Jacobs, JSR, Infineon, Advantest, Teradyne, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Merck, CG Power and Kaynes Technology. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Modi assured the executives that the government would “follow a predictable and stable policy regime”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering on Wednesday, said that more than half the phones assembled in India were put together in Uttar Pradesh, and pitched the State as an important destination for electronics manufacturing. Samsung operates an assembly unit in Noida, among the largest such facilities globally.

The government’s priorities on electronics manufacturing include among other things “critical materials, chemicals, gases, wafer fabs, [and] assembly and testing,” Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said in a statement.