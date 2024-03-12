Mocking BJD-BJP camaraderie, Congress throws ‘baby shower’

March 12, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Continuing its tirade against the “new-found” camaraderie between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Odisha branch of the Congress organised a mock ‘baby shower’ event after a symbolic marriage between the two political parties.

‘Monster children’

“As many as 10 monster children born out of marriage between BJP and BJD. Some of the major scams are chit fund, mining irregularities, Tamil child, land grab, government job selling and price increase,” Odisha AICC in-charge Ajoy Kumar said, addressing a press conference.

“Chit fund is such a child that the CBI has failed to investigate. More than 60 lakh families are victims of this corruption. But due to the mediation of BJP and BJD the victims could not get justice,” said Mr. Kumar in sarcastic tone. “Even after years of investigation, the CBI is not submitting the final chargesheet. On the other hand, the depositors of poor and middle class families are looking to get their deposits back,” he maintained.

Drawing attention on the reported mining scam, Mr. Kumar said the M.B. Shah Commission proposed a CBI probe into the corruption whereas the approach of Union Ministry of Mines was questionable.

The senior Congress leader charged there was a long list of scams which were born out of the unholy nexus between two parities. Political commentators said the mock marriage and baby shower events may not be in good taste, but the Congress was able to deliver the message of alleged unwritten alliance between BJP and BJD to masses.

They said if current attempts to stich a formal alliance between BJP and BJD fructify, the Congress will be in an advantageous position to build narrative further and garner votes.

