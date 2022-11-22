MLAs poaching case: SIT issues lookout notice against Thushar Velapally and Jaggu Swamy

November 22, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TRS MLAs poaching case continued their questioning on Tuesday. The team reportedly issued a lookout notice to Jaggu Swamy and Thushar Vellapally as they failed to appear before the SIT for questioning. Advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas was questioned by the officials for the second day, Sources say that the police were also looking into his phone to see if there was any previous link between him and the accused persons.

Speaking to the media while leaving the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC) on Tuesday evening, Srinivas said “I am not associated with the BJP in any way. I had booked a ticket and in that matter I was asked to appear before the investigating team and I am cooperating. Booking a ticket for a guru (Simhayaji Swamy) is a matter of pride for anyone so I did it. The police till now have not shown me any evidence about my involvement in the case.”

In regard to BJP national secretary BL Santosh, it is being alleged that the notice was received by his personal assistant, after Santosh received it, he sought time for appearing in the questioning. Meanwhile the Telangana High Court asked the Telangana police and Delhi police to cooperate in serving the notices to BL Santosh and asking him to appear before the SIT. Sources also say that Santosh is currently in Gujarat in connection with an election campaign.