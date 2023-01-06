‘Mixed policing’ must to maintain law and order, says Rachakonda Commissioner of Police

January 06, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is the largest commissionerate and its limits continue to increase day by day. It is a mix of rural and urban areas -- thus it will be requiring ‘mixed policing’ to ensure that law and order is in place, said Devendra Singh Chauhan, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, on Thursday.

Mr. Chauhan said the commissionerate towards Yadadri Bhuvanagiri comprises rural areas, and towards Neredmet, Kushaiguda and Malkajgiri has urban population, and to ensure peace in these regions, there should be a strategy of ‘mixed policing’ as the needs of both the areas are different. The police will also be recognising sensitive areas across the commissionerate and reorganise patrol vehicles at these locations, he said.

We want to identify the new upcoming challenges in the rapidly increasing Commissionerate, he added. This includes highway, road safety and road security. There are 23 lakh vehicles currently under use in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Speaking about the highways, Mr. Chauhan said that the 53 kilometre stretch of Vijayawada highway, which comes under Rachakonda, has a total of 110 deaths in a year, which is the highest on any National Highway. He compared the number to that of Warangal highway which is a stretch of 72 kilometres and has reported 80 deaths.

Another important challenge is that of cyber security. While internet access has made life easy, there are some who abuse it and disturb law and order. Cyber stalking has increased these days, for which we will be taking a very concrete step to create awareness, especially among teenagers, about cyber security. At the same time, security of women is also a top priority, for which, apart from SHE Teams, regular patrol vehicles have been put on the job to identify hotspots which include colleges, hostels and coaching centres. The patrol vehicles will be stationed there at regular intervals, he added.

There has been rapid urbanisation in Keesara and Ghatkesar areas as a result of which house burglaries are increasing. A meeting was held with the DCPs concerned and it was decided that the police will coordinate with resident welfare associations and make sure community CCTV cameras are installed. Those who do not have required budget can set up CCTVs at important places, with this the police will have a better chance of cracking cases, said Mr. Chauhan.