Miscreants open fire at wine shop staff, flee with ₹2 lakh

January 24, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three miscreants allegedly opened fire at a wine shop under Shamirpet Police Station limits and fled after looting ₹2 lakh cash from the employees of the shop.

The Shamirpet police said the accused entered the shop on Monday night when two employees were about to close the shop and allegedly attacked them. The employees resisted the attackers, but could not hold on for long. In the meantime, one of the attackers opened two rounds of fire and snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh cash, the day’s collections from the employee, and fled on a bike. The employees escaped unhurt during the incident.

“The employees informed us that the attackers were wearing masks. The CLUES team is on the spot and is trying to collect evidence. We are also checking the CCTV cameras of the surrounding areas to identify the accused,” said a police official.