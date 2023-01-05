ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants morph photos of students and circulate on social media, case registered

January 05, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of miscreants in Ghatkesar have been morphing images of engineering girl students and sharing them in social media. The Ghatkesar police have registered a case in this matter and are investigating.

Speaking to The Hindu, V Ashok Reddy, Inspector, Ghatkesar police station said, “In November last year, one girl student received a call from a boy, both of them chatted for a few days and later the girl stopped responding. Taking offence to this, the boy then started threatening the girl and later when there was no response, the boy morphed the pictures of the girl and shared it on social media. We have identified the numbers and two teams have been assigned to detect the case. We will soon apprehend the person behind this.”

A group of students on Thursday protested inside the engineering college campus demanding that the police take action against the accused. The police later dispersed them.

