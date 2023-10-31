Migrant worker shot dead by militants, infiltrator killed by forces in Kashmir

October 31, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - SRINAGAR

Militants shot dead a non-local worker from Uttar Pradesh in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday. In separate incident, one infiltrator was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara in a two-day long anti-infiltration operation.

“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of Uttar Pradesh in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

The police said the victim was a resident of Bhatpora, Samadha, Uttar Pradesh. “He was found in an injured condition in the orchard area of Tumchi Nowpora. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that the labourer had gone to market for purchasing food items. While on his way back, he was targeted by the terrorists,” the police said.

The migrant worker was shot from a close range, officials said.

This is the second targeted attack in the past 24 hours. One police officer was shot at on Sunday afternoon in Srinagar.

“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly militant attack in Pulwama. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the militant menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border,” Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said.

The police spokesman said an investigation is in progress and the officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. “The area where this terror crime incident has occurred is close to the boundary of district Pulwama and Budgam,” the police said.

The fresh targeted attacks came just a day after Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said militancy in Kashmir is on its last leg and most police stations recorded zero violence this year.

Meanwhile, in north Kashmir, one militant was killed near the LoC in Kupwara in an operation launched on Sunday.

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday (Sunday), the Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed,” the police said on Monday.

The search operation continues in the area, the police said. Five infiltrators were killed in Kupwara near the LoC three days ago.

In the wake of fresh incidents of militant violence in Kashmir, Mr. Singh said on Monday, “One of our officers was playing with other officials in a cricket field yesterday (Sunday) and he was attacked. We have to remain cautious as threats remain.”

Launching 160 state-of the art vehicles for 43 police stations under the Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP), the DGP said, “The motive behind the augmentation is zero terror in the area falling under these police stations.”

The outgoing DGP also warned about the neighbouring country’s continuous push to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir.

“Elections or no elections, the neighbouring country continues to push terrorists into this side. Security forces are always ready to deal with any eventuality,” he added.