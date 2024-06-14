Microsoft to hire real-estate lawyers in each State, UT as IT firm gears up for land acquisition in India

Microsoft is hiring real-estate lawyers everywhere in India — and the company does mean everywhere — from Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to every single State in the Northeast (including Manipur), to Ladakh, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, the American giant appears primed for a rapid land-buying spree.

“We are looking for a dynamic, highly motivated, and experienced commercial and real estate attorney to support Microsoft’s global cloud expansion,” the company said in distinct job listings for in-house lawyers in all of India’s 28 States and 8 Union Territories, including Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu. The listing describes the job as involving “land acquisition, leasing, and [supporting] strategic partnerships”.

The Hindu has reached out to Microsoft for comment; this story will be updated if the company responds.

“In India alone, our data-centre regions have added 1.5 million jobs to the economy over five years, including 1,69,000 new skilled IT positions,” Microsoft said in a blog post on its expanding data-centre footprint in 2022. The firm has points of presence (PoPs) and “availability zones” in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Jamnagar, with a new availability zone listed as “coming soon” in Hyderabad.

This real estate push comes as the company faces an incremental need for resources it for meeting its compute-hungry Artificial Intelligence investments, which include a stake in OpenAI, Inc., the firm behind ChatGPT, and a push to introduce its CoPilot AI assistant at home as well as corporate versions of its Windows operating system.

