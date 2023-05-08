HamberMenu
MHSRB releases list of 1,442 selected for assistant professor posts

May 08, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board of the Telangana government on Monday released the selection list of 1,442 assistant professor posts in 34 specialities under the Director of Medical Education.

The counselling will be conducted on the basis of merit taking into consideration the nine new medical colleges in the state and appointment letters will be handed over accordingly. 

Minister for Health T Harish Rao congratulated the recruitment board for successfully completing the complete process within five months.

The Minister said that apart from the doctor recruitment, the process of hiring 5,204 staff nurses had also been started. The exam would be conducted in an online mode to maintain transparency, he added.

