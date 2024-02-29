Metro served notice for denying access to farmer

February 29, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, issued a notice to Karnataka Chief Secretary and Managing Director, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), over the case of a farmer who was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at the Rajajinagar station, because his clothes were untidy.

According to reports, the farmer was standing with a sack of goods on his head at the security point for the metro station. This is when an official stopped him. Another passenger objected and wanted to know from the official which rule made a dress code mandatory for metro passengers or whether the metro was meant only for VIPs.

The NHRC’s action comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The commission called for a detailed report within four weeks, which should also include steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The commission maintained that no person can be denied access to public transport based on the clothes they are wearing. Carrying objectionable materials could be a reason to stop a passenger but this too according to provisions of law.