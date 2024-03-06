Mela to promote traditional agriculture practices conducted in Kalligudi

March 06, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to creating am awareness of the Central government-sponsored traditional agriculture scheme, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), a farmers’ mela was organised at Kalligudi in Madurai district by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Farmers were explained about the importance of following traditional agricultural practices, organic farming and their benefits. Further, inputs to earn more income by spending less on production cost in the natural farming methods were given to the farmers. The participants were also briefed about the need for getting a scope certificate for those following organic farming as it serves as an identity proof to receive benefits.

Farmers and self-help group members practising traditional agriculture displayed their inputs and products for the betterment of farmers and to show the scope of organic farming.

Joint Director of Agriculture Subburaj and Assistant Director of Agriculture (Kallikudi) J. Chandrakala among others were present.