Meetings with religious leaders mark Tharoor’s second leg of campaign

January 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Amid reports about discontent in the Congress over his reaching out to influential religious and community leaders, Shashi Tharoor, MP, began the second leg of his Malabar recce on Friday.

However, Mr. Tharoor who remained undaunted by the Congress leadership’s diktat appeared to move cautiously to avoid disciplinary action by the party.

Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Islamic scholar and president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, was quick to heap praise upon him as a “global citizen” during the personal meeting and said Mr. Tharoor would be able to strengthen the Congress with his cordial stance on various communities. The head of the apex body of Muslim scholars in the State, however, reiterated that their support in electoral politics would be a matter of consideration at a later stage.

For a section of the Congress leaders who considered Mr. Tharoor’s latest entry as a “second wave” in Malabar to put more pressure on top party leaders, the Samastha’s reticent remarks turned out to be very crucial. The Samastha chief’s observation that he was having no reasons to believe that Mr. Tharoor was having opponents within the Congress literally dropping a hint on what is to be expected. However, there was no explicit remark on the part of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Mr. Tharoor supporters, backed by senior Congress leader and Parliament member M.K. Raghavan holding the reins, said the second visit gave more strings to their bows in the fight for a change at the helm. They also claimed that Mr. Tharoor’s meetings with Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leaders T.P. Abdullakoya Madani and Hussein Madavoor were productive.

There were also scheduled meetings and interactive sessions with students, student organisation leaders and party workers apart from a session at the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival.

And to those supporters who were exhilarated over his willingness to be in the race for the Chief Minister post, he clarified here on Friday that there was no point in triggering such discussions at present when the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was having its tenure till 2026.

“It is the Congress that is empowered to announce such decisions. I have not made any declarations other than just expressing my willingness to take up any role for the party’s growth,” said Mr. Tharoor.

His campaign leader Mr. Raghavan was also found reiterating it in his attempts to minimise provocative remarks about the party leadership.