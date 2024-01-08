Meenakshi mission hospital organises MIDCON 2024 conference

January 08, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Meenakshi Mission hospital and research centre in Madurai organised a conference titled Meenakshi’s Infectious Diseases Conference (MIDCON) 2024 on January 6 and 7, focusing on the latest advances in mitigating risks of antimicrobial resistance.

During the conference, it was noted that nearly about five lakh people die in India, mainly to drug resistance of pathogens and a considerable people who succumb to this threat are children under five years of age.

However, the medical experts and healthcare practitioners pointed out that with robust antimicrobial stewardship and surveillance systems, it can be ensured that that the critical drugs will be effective for future generations.

Over 450 medical experts and healthcare practitioners from across the country took part in MIDCON 2024 that focused on promoting the latest approaches and scientific developments in addressing the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance, a major public health threat linked to about 20% of deaths in India, said a press release.

The conference was organised by Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in association with Indian Medical Association, Madurai Meenakshi Chapter was inaugurated by A. Rathinavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, said, “Tropical infections such as dengue, malaria, typhoid, and scrub typhus are posing great threat to the public’s health in India. However, equally alarming is the emergence of drug resistance of pathogens against medicines for these diseases. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microbes evolve mechanisms that protect them from the effects of antimicrobials. It has already become the largest component of health burden in India, and across the world.”