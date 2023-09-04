Medical innovation has to help common people, says Tamizhisai

September 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Medical innovation will be useless if it does not serve the needs of the common people, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry at the inauguration of a stem cell therapy centre by Dr. Kamaraj Hospital for Men’s Health, Vadapalani.

The stem cell therapy centre for infertility treatment was launched in collaboration with GIOSTAR-USA, an institute of regenerative medicine, on Monday in the presence of T. Kamaraj, K.S. Jeyarani Kamaraj, Niveditha Kamaraj, orthopedic surgeon P. Radhakrishnan, and Dilip Kumar of GIOSTAR.

“People are forced to spend a lot even for a simple surgery. At a time like this, new treatments have to be within the reach of common people,” said Dr. Tamilisai. The Union government had categorised stem cell as a drug, making it easier for doctors and scientists but regulation had been put in place to prevent its misuse in therapy.

Noting that sperm concentration was on the decline among men in India, Dr. Kamaraj said the therapy was an important tool to aid fertility treatment. It would increase egg number and quality when injected into ovaries and increase sperm count in testes, he said. The hospital would primarily use mesenchymal stem cells from adipose tissue.

According to the doctors, issues faced by older women such as stress urinary incontinence could be addressed by injecting stem cells into the bladder neck and strengthening the weakened valve of the urinary tract.

Stem cells and regenerative medicine, Dr. Radhakrishnan said, would play a major role in treating osteoarthritis, and removed the need for a revision surgery after knee replacement.