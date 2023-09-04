HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical innovation has to help common people, says Tamizhisai

September 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor and Puducherry L-G Tamizhisai Soundararajan inaugurating stem cell therapy centre at Dr. Kamaraj Hospital for Men’s Health in Chennai on Monday.

Telangana Governor and Puducherry L-G Tamizhisai Soundararajan inaugurating stem cell therapy centre at Dr. Kamaraj Hospital for Men’s Health in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Medical innovation will be useless if it does not serve the needs of the common people, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry at the inauguration of a stem cell therapy centre by Dr. Kamaraj Hospital for Men’s Health, Vadapalani. 

The stem cell therapy centre for infertility treatment was launched in collaboration with GIOSTAR-USA, an institute of regenerative medicine, on Monday in the presence of T. Kamaraj, K.S. Jeyarani Kamaraj, Niveditha Kamaraj, orthopedic surgeon P. Radhakrishnan, and Dilip Kumar of GIOSTAR. 

“People are forced to spend a lot even for a simple surgery. At a time like this, new treatments have to be within the reach of common people,” said Dr. Tamilisai. The Union government had categorised stem cell as a drug, making it easier for doctors and scientists but regulation had been put in place to prevent its misuse in therapy.  

Noting that sperm concentration was on the decline among men in India, Dr. Kamaraj said the therapy was an important tool to aid fertility treatment. It would increase egg number and quality when injected into ovaries and increase sperm count in testes, he said. The hospital would primarily use mesenchymal stem cells from adipose tissue. 

According to the doctors, issues faced by older women such as stress urinary incontinence could be addressed by injecting stem cells into the bladder neck and strengthening the weakened valve of the urinary tract.

Stem cells and regenerative medicine, Dr. Radhakrishnan said, would play a major role in treating osteoarthritis, and removed the need for a revision surgery after knee replacement. 

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic / private health care / reproduction

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.