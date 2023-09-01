HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD hikes councillors’ allowance for attending meetings

Proposal was passed during a House meeting, which was boycotted by the BJP leaders saying that AAP has disrespected the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan by convening the meeting on the same day

September 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shelly Oberoi during the House Meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Civic Centre on Thursday.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi during the House Meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Civic Centre on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday passed a resolution to increase the allowance of its councillors from ₹300 to ₹25,000 per meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that very often councillors are forced to spend their own money on things related to their wards and offices, etc. The proposal was passed during a House meeting, which was boycotted by the BJP leaders. Saying that AAP has disrespected the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan by convening the meeting on the same day, BJP councillors later said they will oppose the move. MCD’s leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said, “It is a black day for the MCD. AAP councillors are only looking for financial gain and do not want to work for the people.”  

The House session, which noted the absence of the BJP’s councillors, also passed a proposal to make direct deposits for staffers of the Hardayal Municipal Heritage Library who have not received their salaries for almost two years. 

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.