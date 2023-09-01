MCD hikes councillors’ allowance for attending meetings

September 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday passed a resolution to increase the allowance of its councillors from ₹300 to ₹25,000 per meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that very often councillors are forced to spend their own money on things related to their wards and offices, etc. The proposal was passed during a House meeting, which was boycotted by the BJP leaders. Saying that AAP has disrespected the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan by convening the meeting on the same day, BJP councillors later said they will oppose the move. MCD’s leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said, “It is a black day for the MCD. AAP councillors are only looking for financial gain and do not want to work for the people.”

The House session, which noted the absence of the BJP’s councillors, also passed a proposal to make direct deposits for staffers of the Hardayal Municipal Heritage Library who have not received their salaries for almost two years.