MCD, DFS crack down on illegal coaching centres after HC’s directions

July 27, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

A day after the Delhi High Court directed the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within 30 days, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said nearly 900 notices have been served on violators and four coaching centres sealed.

Hearing a batch of petitions concerning the operations of coaching centres in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, including one initiated by the HC itself after a fire broke out at an institute in June this year, the court on Monday had observed that all coaching centres are under an obligation to comply with their statutory requirements under the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021 (MPD 2021), and other applicable regulations. An MCD official said 98 violators [coaching centres] have “vacated the premises”.

While many owners claimed to have their house in order, several others claimed that “NOC was never required earlier”. A senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official dismissed the claim and said those were the norms many years ago. “An institute had reached out to us asking for an NOC at that time and DFS had written back stating it’s not required. However, these protocols were updated in 2020 and coaching centres were defined under the educational buildings section. Prior to this, they weren’t defined under any category,” he told The Hindu.

Visibly panicked

There was palpable panic among students and coaching centre owners in Mukherjee Nagar. Manu, 23, a government job aspirant, said, “With the latest court order, we aren’t even sure if we can continue attending classes physically or online. Ultimately, we will have to suffer both academically and financially.” She, however, added that most centres have now removed the banners and hoardings that blocked the windows earlier. “They have made some changes, including clearing the entry and exit points,” she said.

In the June 15 fire, several students were seen smashing windows and climbing down ropes in desperate attempts to escape.