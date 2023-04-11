Marksheet scam: postal department to verify certificates

April 11, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Department of Post has announced to scrutinise marksheets of every Grameen Dak Sevak (DKS) recruited online since 2018 after fake certificates were discovered during this year’s recruitment drive.

The marksheet scam, which was earlier suspected to be confined to DKS recruitment of India Post, has its roots in other departments too.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police assigned to probe into the incident has widened the scope of its investigation after coming across similar fakes in other departments. The Directorate of Primary Education has asked all District Education Officers to examine certificates of teachers who have been appointed on the basis of certificate obtained from educational institutes of other States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Post had shortlisted 1,380 candidates on the basis of marks obtained in matriculation examination for three posts including branch post master, assistant branch post master and Dak Sevak.

Of the 1,380 candidates shortlisted, many were found securing 100% marks while dozens of candidates had marks above 98%. This made Department of Post suspicious. Based on a complaint filed by Rajendra Kumar Patnaik, Superintendent of Balangir Postal Division, district police started investigation.

Digging deeper

Since investigation was required to establish coordination within departments and outside State Police, Crime Branch of Odisha Police was assigned to dig deeper into the scam. During probe, one Manoj Kumar Mishra and Alok Ranjan Udgata were arrested for providing fake certificates using their premise – Reliance Educational Complex, Patnagarh in Balangir district.

Realising the gravity of irregularity, the department of post has now started scrutinising the marksheets submitted since 2018.

“All the candidates who have been working or waiting to be recruited would be investigated. Their marksheets will be examined. Since 2018 was the year when recruitment for Grameen Dak Sevak jobs was made online, we have set 2018 as cut-off year,” said S. Barik, Director of Postal Service, Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Barik said the entire recruitment process had, however, not been dismissed as it would have deprived several eligible candidates. Meanwhile, Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, Director of Primary Education, has sought complete verification of certificates submitted by teachers during their recruitment. About 300 teachers have already been identified for using fake certificates.