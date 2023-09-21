HamberMenu
Manipal acquires 84% stake in AMRI Hospitals for ₹2,300 cr.

The four AMRI Hospitals, with operations in Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake — all in Kolkata and another at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have 1,200 beds in total, more than 800 doctors and 5,000-plus healthcare professionals

September 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
The Emami Group which held the majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, would, however, continue as an investor in AMRI Hospitals with 15% stake in the facilities. The Government of West Bengal will continue to hold about 1% stake. | Photo Credit: Company website

 1Manipal Hospitals has acquired 84% stake in AMRI Hospitals Ltd., bringing three hospitals in Kolkata and one in Bhubaneswar under its administrative control. The deal is worth about ₹2,300 crore, according to sources.

Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group, said with this addition, Manipal Hospitals would now serve patients in its 17th city in India in Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Prior to the acquisition, the group had an hospital in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

“This acquisition is in sync with our objective to further strengthen our presence and serve the patients in Eastern India — an underserved area when it comes to healthcare. As a healthcare provider, AMRI has made a mark in the sector with its excellence in healthcare delivery and is a great asset that synergizes well with our core values of clinical excellence, patient centricity, and ethical practices and will help us provide enhanced exceptional quality care,” Dr. Pai said.

The name of all the four hospitals will be changed to Manipal Hospitals. The four AMRI Hospitals, with operations in Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake — all in Kolkata and another at Bhubaneswar, Odisha have a total of 1,200 beds, more than 800 doctors, and 5,000-plus healthcare professionals.

Aditya Agarwal and Manish Goenka, Directors of the Emami Group which held the majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, said the group would, however, continue as an investor in AMRI Hospitals with 15% stake in the facilities. The Government of West Bengal will continue to hold about 1% stake.

“In an endeavour to focus on our core businesses, we have divested our majority stake in AMRI Hospitals, which is a significant step in Emami Group’s stated objective,” the directors said, adding that they are  confident that AMRI and its people are in good hands and that the Manipal Group will continue to provide the best of healthcare services to the people of Eastern part of India and neighboring countries.

