ADVERTISEMENT

Manappuram Finance shares drop 13.5% post RBI action

Published - October 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s (MFL) shares plunged 13.5% to close at ₹154.3 on the BSE on Friday, a day after being served a ‘cease and desist notice’ by the RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice was served on three NBFCs, including Manappuram Finance, over violations including usurious pricing among others.

MFL’s stock opened at ₹159.7 apiece and fell more than 7% to a low of ₹147.5. The 13% fall over the previous day’s close of ₹177.4 apiece is the NBFC’s lowest intraday drop in the prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manappuram Finance had acquired Asirvad Microfinance in 2015 to make the company its microfinance arm. Asirvad had also filed for IPO last year, but the approval is pending.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

On Thursday, MFL said in a regulatory filing that there was no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity. “The move has shown that RBI believes that compliance and governance are far more important than the headline numbers,” said Pankaj Naik, Director, India Ratings and Research.

The RBI action assumes significance as interest rates of microfinance institutions are expected to increase in fiscal 2025, India Ratings said in a research note on October 9. “The agency expects the credit costs to increase to about 4.1% for the full-year FY25 (FY24: 2.8%; FY23: 3.3%) and collection efficiencies may only normalise from 4QFY25,” according to the note.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US