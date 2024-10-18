Manappuram Finance shares drop 13.5% post RBI action

Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s (MFL) shares plunged 13.5% to close at ₹154.3 on the BSE on Friday, a day after being served a ‘cease and desist notice’ by the RBI.

The notice was served on three NBFCs, including Manappuram Finance, over violations including usurious pricing among others.

MFL’s stock opened at ₹159.7 apiece and fell more than 7% to a low of ₹147.5. The 13% fall over the previous day’s close of ₹177.4 apiece is the NBFC’s lowest intraday drop in the prices.

Manappuram Finance had acquired Asirvad Microfinance in 2015 to make the company its microfinance arm. Asirvad had also filed for IPO last year, but the approval is pending.

On Thursday, MFL said in a regulatory filing that there was no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity. “The move has shown that RBI believes that compliance and governance are far more important than the headline numbers,” said Pankaj Naik, Director, India Ratings and Research.

The RBI action assumes significance as interest rates of microfinance institutions are expected to increase in fiscal 2025, India Ratings said in a research note on October 9. “The agency expects the credit costs to increase to about 4.1% for the full-year FY25 (FY24: 2.8%; FY23: 3.3%) and collection efficiencies may only normalise from 4QFY25,” according to the note.