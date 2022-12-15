Man steals police patrol car in Suryapet, arrested

December 15, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man allegedly stole a police patrol car parked outside the Suryapet bus stand and fled the spot. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Kodad town. The thief was later arrested and the police have registered a case against him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the police personnel from Suryapet Town Police Station were conducting a routine vehicle check on the road. They had forgotten the key in the car. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sneaked into the Toyota Innova patrol car and fled. The police were in shock when they could not see their vehicle at the parked spot. A police team then started their investigation by checking all the CCTV cameras in the surrounding area and found it lying abandoned near a wine shop in Kodad on Thursday.

The police found that the accused had to abandon the car as it ran out of fuel, not knowing what to do, he left the car and ran away.

