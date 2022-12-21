Man sets three puppies on fire, arrested

December 21, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kukatpally police for allegedly setting three puppies on fire. The accused has been identified as Sunil and has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, when a person who regularly feeds about 3 to 4 puppies went to offer food, he found only one present at the spot. He then started searching for them, after sometime he heard crying sounds from a nearby manhole. Rushing to the spot, he noticed three puppies on fire inside the manhole. He immediately got some water and poured it on them but it didn’t help and the puppies died, said the police.

When the locals confronted Sunil about the incident, he reportedly confessed to committing the act under the influence of alcohol. 

