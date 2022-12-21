  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sets three puppies on fire, arrested

December 21, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Kukatpally police for allegedly setting three puppies on fire. The accused has been identified as Sunil and has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, when a person who regularly feeds about 3 to 4 puppies went to offer food, he found only one present at the spot. He then started searching for them, after sometime he heard crying sounds from a nearby manhole. Rushing to the spot, he noticed three puppies on fire inside the manhole. He immediately got some water and poured it on them but it didn’t help and the puppies died, said the police.

When the locals confronted Sunil about the incident, he reportedly confessed to committing the act under the influence of alcohol. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.