Man crushed under metro at Qutub Minar station

November 30, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

A 22-year-old man was crushed to death by a train on November 12 while crossing the tracks at the Qutub Minar metro station, the police said on Wednesday, adding that they are yet to identify the deceased.

“The man was trying to cross platforms in an unauthorised manner and got stuck between the edge of the platform and the approaching train,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation statement said, adding that the man was “rescued and extracted” by the station staff and sent to AIIMS, where he was declared dead. His autopsy was conducted on November 23.

