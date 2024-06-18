Man arrested for killing acquaintance, robbing him of ₹5,500 in north Delhi’s Burari

The Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old and dumping his body near a metro station in north Delhi’s Burari, officials said on Tuesday.

On the evening of June 11, a PCR call was received at Burari police station regarding a man lying in a pool of blood on the roadside near RCC road. Police teams took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Initially, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence), but after investigation began, the victim’s clothes were discovered on the train tracks of the metro.

The police identified the victim as Neeraj, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari. An officer said that during the course of the probe, his family members revealed that the deceased, who was unmarried, left the house on the intervening night of June 10 and 11 under the influence of alcohol, carrying with him some cash and his mobile phone. After a post mortem was conducted, a murder case was filed, and over a hundred CCTV cameras were scanned to identify the accused.

“The deceased was last seen going with two persons on a motorcycle. Police teams decoded the registration number of the bike, and subsequently, Love, 21, and Ranjan Kumar, 22, were arrested,” an officer said.

According to police, the two accused, who were known to Neeraj, had convinced him to come with them to drink alcohol. The three went near Ashok Vihar on a motorcycle, purchased alcohol and returned to Mukundpur flyover. After awhile, Ranjan left the scene on his bike, leaving Love and Neeraj alone.

“Love was aware Neeraj was carrying cash with him, and so he hit his head multiple times with a cemented beam, robbed him of ₹5,500 and fled the spot,” the officer said.