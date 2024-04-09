GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of murder in Delhi arrested in Maharashtra

April 09, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who was on the run after allegedly attacking his wife with acid in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri a year ago, has been arrested from a temple in Maharashtra last week, the police said on Monday. He has also been charged with murder as the victim passed away during treatment, the police said, adding that the accused did not use a cell phone which made it difficult to track him down. During probe, they found that he had called his family from a devotee’s phone, which led them to his location.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.