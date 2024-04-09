Man accused of murder in Delhi arrested in Maharashtra

April 09, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST

A man, who was on the run after allegedly attacking his wife with acid in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri a year ago, has been arrested from a temple in Maharashtra last week, the police said on Monday. He has also been charged with murder as the victim passed away during treatment, the police said, adding that the accused did not use a cell phone which made it difficult to track him down. During probe, they found that he had called his family from a devotee’s phone, which led them to his location.