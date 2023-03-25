Mamata reaches out to Matuas and Muslims ahead of rural polls in West Bengal

March 25, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to pay homage to Harichand Thakur, a religious leader of the Matua sect, on March 19. On Friday, she reached out to the Muslim community by greeting them at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

In her March 19 tweet, Ms. Banerjee said that by “dedicating his life to educating and uplifting the marginalised, he [Harichand Thakur] set a precedent for all of us”.

The Trinamool chairperson’s attempts to connect with the community come ahead of the panchayat polls. The community will be a deciding factor in large parts of south Bengal in the rural polls.

The support of Matuas has remained a crucial factor in West Bengal politics over the past few years. In 2019, the BJP won the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat when Matua leader Shantanu Thakur defeated the Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Thakur by a margin of over one lakh votes. Both the candidates are members of the family of Harichand Thakur and his son Guruchand Thakur, widely considered to be the sect’s founders.

The key issue for the community is the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which the community members feel will give them citizenship rights. However, as the rules of the Act are yet to be framed, members of the community, including the MLAs representing the BJP, have expressed their displeasure over the delay.

Outreach to Muslims

After her party’s loss in the Sagardighi Assembly bypoll earlier this month, the Chief Minister has emphasised that Muslims have not deserted her party and that the Trinamool still enjoys the community’s support.

In a closed-door meeting on Friday, Ms. Banerjee even joined the Opposition parties in expressing her disappointment with the Bogtui carnage. Ten people from the Muslim community were burnt to death in March 2022 in Bogtui village of Birbhum after the murder of a local Trinamool leader.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the Trinamool had won the 2021 Assembly polls riding on the support of the Muslims. Mr. Adhikari said that the Trinamool has fooled the Muslims by claiming that after the implementation of CAA, they will be driven out of West Bengal.