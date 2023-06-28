Mamata announces compensation, jobs to the kin of those killed in BSF firing

June 28, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced compensation and jobs for the kin of those killed in alleged firing by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

“Kin of those who died in BSF firing will get jobs as home guards and ₹2 lakh assistance. This is not a new decision and it has been the norm,” Ms. Banerjee said at a public meeting in Jalpaiguri district.

Ms. Banerjee, while initiating the Trinamool Congress’s campaign for the panchayat elections in Cooch Behar district on Monday, had accused the BSF of intimidating voters. She said that law and order was a State subject and the Central forces cannot interfere with the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of those allegedly killed by the BSF were present on the stage with the CM.

The criticism of Central forces comes at a time when they were being deployed for the panchayat elections. The Central forces are being deployed for panchayat elections in the day. The Trinamool Congress government was also opposed to increasing the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the border and had passed a resolution against the same in the State Assembly.

After Ms. Banerjee remarks, the Guwahati Frontier of the BSF, that mans the borders in Cooch Behar, called the allegations “totally baseless and far from truth”. The BSF statement late on Monday evening said it has “never intimidated any voters in the border areas for any reason” and no complaint of intimidating any person in the border areas by the BSF or its sister agencies has been received.

West Bengal shares 2,216 km border with Bangladesh and in many places the border is not fenced, which results in confrontation between border guarding forces and local population.

Civil rights organisation that has been raising the issue of alleged atrocities of the BSF on the bordering population welcomed the Chief Minister’s intervention but added that if the State government does not act upon the problems of people living in bordering areas, her remarks will only remain a political gimmick. “In the last five years, we have encountered at least 104 cases of torture by the border security forces excluding 34 cases of extrajudicial killings, of which every single incident was brought to the notice of BSF authorities and the State. Rather, there have been instances where the BSF has not acknowledged the directions of NHRC,” Kirity Roy, the secretary of Masum said.

TMC supporter killed

Meanwhile, a day after the Chief Minister’s public meeting at Cooch Behar, a Trinamool Congress supporter was killed in the district. The incident occurred at Dinhata where four sustained bullet injuries. The Trinamool Congress leaders blamed the BJP supporters for the death. With this death, the number of those killed in the ongoing panchayat polls have increased to 11. While supporters of all the major political parties have died in the violence, at least four of those killed are from the ruling party.

At the Jalpaiguri rally Ms. Banerjee said the next Lok Sabha polls will be held in February or March next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.