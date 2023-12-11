HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata announces allowance for workers at closed tea-estates in West Bengal

The Chief Minister claims the Centre owes ₹1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal and said the BJP government should either release the funds or vacate office.

December 11, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the Makaibari Tea Estate at Kurseong, in Darjeeling. File.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the Makaibari Tea Estate at Kurseong, in Darjeeling. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal on December 10 demanded the Centre release funds owed to the State. She also announced a number of initiatives for people in north Bengal including a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1,500 to permanent employees of closed tea estates.

While addressing a gathering at Alipurduar in north Bengal, Ms. Banerjee said that a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1,500 will be given to permanent employees of closed tea estates, along with free electricity, drinking water and healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister distributed 6,442 land pattas to people in north Bengal and spoke about the challenges many from the ST community face because they do not possess caste certificates. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to expedite the issuance of all pending caste certificates by the end of January and to eliminate all counterfeit caste certificates after a rigorous review process.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson urged people to enroll in the Duare Sarkar camps, and added that even if one family member possesses a caste certificate, the entire family will gain access to government schemes and services. North Bengal, particularly the tea garden region had voted for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ms. Banerjee’s outreach on Sunday was to win over the tribal population in the region.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Centre owes ₹1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal and said the BJP government should either release the funds or vacate office. Ms. Banerjee also said she has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month seeking release of the state’s dues. ”Rs 1.15 lakh crore due to Bengal will be sought... We will raise the slogan that [either] you give the poor their money or leave office,” Ms. Banerjee added.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.