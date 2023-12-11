Mamata announces allowance for workers at closed tea-estates in West Bengal

December 11, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal on December 10 demanded the Centre release funds owed to the State. She also announced a number of initiatives for people in north Bengal including a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1,500 to permanent employees of closed tea estates.

While addressing a gathering at Alipurduar in north Bengal, Ms. Banerjee said that a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1,500 will be given to permanent employees of closed tea estates, along with free electricity, drinking water and healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister distributed 6,442 land pattas to people in north Bengal and spoke about the challenges many from the ST community face because they do not possess caste certificates. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to expedite the issuance of all pending caste certificates by the end of January and to eliminate all counterfeit caste certificates after a rigorous review process.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson urged people to enroll in the Duare Sarkar camps, and added that even if one family member possesses a caste certificate, the entire family will gain access to government schemes and services. North Bengal, particularly the tea garden region had voted for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ms. Banerjee’s outreach on Sunday was to win over the tribal population in the region.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Centre owes ₹1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal and said the BJP government should either release the funds or vacate office. Ms. Banerjee also said she has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month seeking release of the state’s dues. ”Rs 1.15 lakh crore due to Bengal will be sought... We will raise the slogan that [either] you give the poor their money or leave office,” Ms. Banerjee added.