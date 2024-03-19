Malla Reddy University students protest against ‘detention’

March 19, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Scores of students from School of Agricultural Sciences at Malla Reddy University in Maisammaguda staged a protest in front of the college on Monday, demanding that the management lift the detention of students and provide facilities at the college. They even burnt the effigy of former Minister and BRS MLA Ch. Malla Reddy, who is also the owner of the college.

The agitating students also set some furniture on fire. They alleged that 22 third-year students of B.Sc (Agriculture) had been detained for “failing to pay hefty fees”. Additionally, the students claimed that the college lacked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) approval, contrary to the management’s promise.

On learning the incident, Congress leader and former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao visited the college to express his solidarity with the students. He demanded that the university management resolve the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Preethi Reddy, daughter-in-law of Malla Reddy, clarified that the students had been detained owing to continuous failure in examinations. She added that the management had not shown any bias against the students. She alleged that the protest was politically motivated and promised to resolve any issue that arose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.