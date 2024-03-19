GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malla Reddy University students protest against ‘detention’

March 19, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of students from School of Agricultural Sciences at Malla Reddy University in Maisammaguda staged a protest in front of the college on Monday, demanding that the management lift the detention of students and provide facilities at the college. They even burnt the effigy of former Minister and BRS MLA Ch. Malla Reddy, who is also the owner of the college.

The agitating students also set some furniture on fire. They alleged that 22 third-year students of B.Sc (Agriculture) had been detained for “failing to pay hefty fees”. Additionally, the students claimed that the college lacked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) approval, contrary to the management’s promise.

On learning the incident, Congress leader and former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao visited the college to express his solidarity with the students. He demanded that the university management resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, Preethi Reddy, daughter-in-law of Malla Reddy, clarified that the students had been detained owing to continuous failure in examinations. She added that the management had not shown any bias against the students. She alleged that the protest was politically motivated and promised to resolve any issue that arose.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.