Malla Reddy raid case: 15, including Minister, attend day one of questioning, notices served on 10 others

November 28, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials on Monday started the questioning of Telangana Labour and Employment Malla Reddy and 14 other persons, including family and close associates of the Minister. After day one of questioning, the IT officials served notices on 10 more people to appear for questioning in connection with the raids. The IT sleuths had conducted raids on November 22 and 23 at the offices and residences of Malla Reddy and also his family members. 

After a day-long questioning, sources said the Minister and his family members cooperated with the officials. The principals of the colleges owned by them were also questioned along with a few staff members. The officials asked them to submit the details about the transactions made in the name of fees of the engineering and medical colleges. They were ordered to provide the details in the format prescribed by the Income Tax department. “If we are called for questioning again, we will appear in front of the officials and fully cooperate with them,” said Malla Reddy’s son Bhadra Reddy while speaking to the media.

Based on day one’s investigation, the officials issued notices on 10 more people in connection with the allotment of medical seats. The officials would interrogate several people till December 5.

