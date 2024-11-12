Maliwal assault case: Bibhav challenges chargesheet cognisance order

Bibhav Kumar, the aide of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has moved a city court challenging the decision of a trial court to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed against him in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar is accused of assaulting the Rajya Sabha member at the Chief Minister’s official residence on May 13. The Delhi police arrested him five days later. On July 16, the police filed a 500-page chargesheet against him, accusing him of various offences, attempt to commit culpable homicide, assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, disappearance of evidence, and criminal intimidation. The police also stated that they were probing a “larger conspiracy” behind the “brutal attack”. The trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet on July 30.

The former CM’s aide spent nearly 100 days in judicial custody before being granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 3.

In his plea, filed on October 29, Mr. Kumar said that the trial court, while passing the order on the cognisance of the chargesheet, had “failed to apply its mind”.

The plea, filed through advocate Manish Baidwan, further stated that the cognisance order was passed in a “mechanical manner without considering/appreciating the relevant law and without following the procedure mentioned in BNSS”.

The court will hear the plea again on November 16.

Meanwhile, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Abhishek Goyal, on Monday, sought the response of the former CM’s aide on a plea filed by the police challenging a Magistrate court’s order to supply a list of documents in the case to the accused. The case will be heard again on December 3.

