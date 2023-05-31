Major fire breaks out in LB Nagar, no casualties

May 31, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

A major fire broke out at a timber depot in LB Nagar on Tuesday evening. The fire extended to nearby buildings, including an apartment and a car showroom. Sources say that the car showroom had some 12 to 15 cars parked which might have also caught fire.

The locals informed the fire department and after receiving information, some four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took several hours for them to extinguish the fire. While the firemen were trying to bring the fire under control, a gas cylinder also exploded causing more damage. Meanwhile, officials on the spot say that no casualties have been reported.

