Maithili Thakur to spread awareness about climate change through songs

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta

Maithili Thakur (right) with NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has appointed singer Maithili Thakur to conduct an awareness campaign in parts of the country affected by climate change, the organisation announced on Monday.

Ms. Thakur, adept at singing in over 20 regional languages, will travel to different parts of the country as part of the organisation’s “Early Warning for All” campaign, read a statement by the organisation.

“I have closely seen how climate change pushed people to leave their homes. My own family had to leave its hometown in Bihar’s Madhubani district. It has left a deep impression on me,” Ms. Thakur said.

“This opportunity will enable me to play an active role in helping the climate change-affected communities,” she said.

The organisation, founded nearly two decades ago, has conducted research on natural disasters to frame effective policies on the subject, said Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director of NIDM. “Due to our research, deaths in such calamities have come down from 12,000-14,000 in the 1990s to double digits now,” he said.

