Mahindra’s motorcycle brand BSA unveils Gold Star 650 bike at ₹2.99 lakh

Published - August 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Group’s iconic motorcycle brand BSA debuted in India with the introduction of 652-cc Gold Star 650 model at a starting price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group’s premium motorcycles arm Classic Legends in 2016. Classic Legends sells Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in the country.

The motorcycle will be in the mid-weight segment, competing with the leader Royal Enfield, which holds most of the market share in segments above 350 cc. The motorcycle would be available in 52 dealerships across India and come into supply within the next 10 days, said Anupam Thareja , Co-Founder of Classic Legends.

BSA Goldstar 650cc is a single cylinder bike with ABS (Anti Braking System) and Liquid cooled engine. The bike maintains the same quality standards as Britain, said Mr. Thareja

BSA motorcycle was sold by the BSA for more than a century and was significant in the U.K. after the second World War. The brand was acquired by the Mahindra in 2016. The launch was delayed due to Covid-19, said Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, while speaking at the event

