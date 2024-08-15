GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahindra’s motorcycle brand BSA unveils Gold Star 650 bike at ₹2.99 lakh

Published - August 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Group’s iconic motorcycle brand BSA debuted in India with the introduction of 652-cc Gold Star 650 model at a starting price of ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), was acquired by the Mahindra group’s premium motorcycles arm Classic Legends in 2016. Classic Legends sells Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in the country.

The motorcycle will be in the mid-weight segment, competing with the leader Royal Enfield, which holds most of the market share in segments above 350 cc. The motorcycle would be available in 52 dealerships across India and come into supply within the next 10 days, said Anupam Thareja , Co-Founder of Classic Legends.

BSA Goldstar 650cc is a single cylinder bike with ABS (Anti Braking System) and Liquid cooled engine. The bike maintains the same quality standards as Britain, said Mr. Thareja

BSA motorcycle was sold by the BSA for more than a century and was significant in the U.K. after the second World War. The brand was acquired by the Mahindra in 2016. The launch was delayed due to Covid-19, said Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, while speaking at the event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.