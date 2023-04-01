ADVERTISEMENT

LVPEI ranked among top 10 global eye research institutions

April 01, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Hyderabad has been ranked among the top 10 global eye health institutions for its research output by the SCImago ranking agency.

The eye institute is at the eighth position in the world and second in Asia in ophthalmology (health) category, making it the only eye health institution occupying that slot in India.

Founder Chair of LVPEI Dr. Gullapalli N. Rao said, “Research and innovation have been integral to LVPEI since its inception. SCImago Institutions Rankings are one of the most comprehensive rankings of worldwide universities and research institutions. Being the first Indian eye care institution to feature in this list is a matter of pride and a major milestone for Indian eye and medical research.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SCImago is a Spanish global ranking organisation that evaluates institutions worldwide based on their research output. The ranking is calculated by building a ‘composite indicator’ that combines and standardises the quality and quantity of research publications, innovation (patents and patent citations) and the societal impact of research output (the social media conversations around published research).

Last year, SCImago ranked institutions based on speciality for the first time, and LVPEI featured in that top ten list too. They looked at five years of data to come up with the rankings for 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US