LVPEI ranked among top 10 global eye research institutions

April 01, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Hyderabad has been ranked among the top 10 global eye health institutions for its research output by the SCImago ranking agency.

The eye institute is at the eighth position in the world and second in Asia in ophthalmology (health) category, making it the only eye health institution occupying that slot in India.

Founder Chair of LVPEI Dr. Gullapalli N. Rao said, “Research and innovation have been integral to LVPEI since its inception. SCImago Institutions Rankings are one of the most comprehensive rankings of worldwide universities and research institutions. Being the first Indian eye care institution to feature in this list is a matter of pride and a major milestone for Indian eye and medical research.”

SCImago is a Spanish global ranking organisation that evaluates institutions worldwide based on their research output. The ranking is calculated by building a ‘composite indicator’ that combines and standardises the quality and quantity of research publications, innovation (patents and patent citations) and the societal impact of research output (the social media conversations around published research).

Last year, SCImago ranked institutions based on speciality for the first time, and LVPEI featured in that top ten list too. They looked at five years of data to come up with the rankings for 2023.