L&T unit ties up with VMwire to offer digital infra solutions to industries

The Smart World & Communication (SWC) business of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) and VMware Inc. have announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of digital infrastructure solutions across industries through incubation of a VMware Centre of Excellence (CoE).

“The offerings would include an AI and automation-led ‘Intelligent, secure SD-WAN on-demand’ solution, to help clients improve the experience and efficiencies across their enterprise networks,” the companies said in a statement.

“This partnership will help clients attain digital versatility through multi-cloud solutions, leveraging VMware suite of products. The partnership will focus on innovation in the areas of cloud engineering and disaster recovery, improving the resilience of businesses and enterprises,” the firms added.

“With the advent of 5G, we believe, the market is set to see large scale adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, education and other industries. L&T SWC and VMware join hands to build a robust suite of digital infrastructure solutions, to help businesses become highly agile, versatile and resilient,” said J. D Patil, whole-time director and senior executive VP for L&T’s Defence & Smart Technologies Businesses.

“Through this CoE, we are bringing our formidable capabilities together in building joint solutions for digital workplace and edge, security, networking, and cloud infrastructure,” said Pradeep Nair, VP, MD, VMware India.